Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Sherry Thompson, 74, of Fort Worth, TX, went to be with her heavenly father December 31, 2021 at 10:37 P.M. surrounded by her loving husband Darryl, her three children, her sister; along with her grandkids, great granddaughter, and their families downstairs in the meditation garden. She is preceded in death by parents, Tom & Erline Hodge and sister, Linda Hodge.

Although born in Granite City, IL on February 13th, 1947, her parents moved to Texas shortly after her birth. Sherry always considered herself a proud Texan. She graduated from New Boston High School and received a Bachelors of Science Degree from Sonoma State University in Northern California. She married Darryl A. Thompson, from New Boston, Texas and celebrated their 55th anniversary in Cabo on November 19, 2021.

She worked throughout the US and Europe while raising her family, pursuing her education, and building her career. As a Contracting Officer for Army, Airforce, GSA, & FAA, she was highly praised as an expert in managing contracts that would supply our militaries with the highest quality of equipment at the right place at the right time. Sherry’s help ensured that command units were well stocked with everything they needed, so they’d be able to successfully complete their missions.

Family was always a top priority to Sherry. She deeply appreciated and always looked forward to family get-togethers and family time. She had so much pride for her children & grandchildren, and was supportive of their dreams. Their dreams became her dream, as she cheered them on from the sideline.

Sherry loved to travel the world and especially loved Cabo San Lucas. Over the past 10 years, she spent many months there each year and it was her happy place. One of the many highlights of her life was a trip to Iwo Jima, Japan on March 18th 2009, with her father (a Marine) and two sisters to honor her father who fought on that island for 36 days during World War ll; the trip was part of a military historical tour. She was a long time member of Birchman Baptist Church, and especially loved listening to Elvis Presley gospel.

She is survived by her three children; Lisa Alexander and spouse Tim Alexander, Darryl Thompson Jr., Tiffani Marroquin and spouse Johnny Marroquin, and daughter-in-law, Shawna Thompson; her seven grandchildren; Ashley Bell and fiance Zach Lemoine, Allison Bell and fiance Kyle Ourso, Chelsi Alexander her partner Dalton Doyle, Layne Alexander and spouse Mikayla Alexander, Morgan Thompson, Trey Thompson, Ethan Hallas; and one great grandchild, Catherine Alexander, sister Tommie Foster and spouse Gary Foster, brother-in-law Bryant Sandidge, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral & Services will be held on Thursday, Jan 6th at Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N Normandale St., Fort Worth, TX 76116, with visitation between 2-3 PM, Funeral – 3 PM with a meal to follow for family & friends of family. An additional service will be held Saturday, Jan 8th at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75569 with visitation- 1-2 PM Funeral- 2 PM

Flowers and cards can be sent to Birchman Baptist Church or Chapelwood Funeral Home. And donations can be made in her name at St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

