Johnnie Hyrem Laird, Jr., age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

October 10, 1948 – October 28, 2026

Johnnie Hyrem Laird, Jr., age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Mr. Laird was a retired truck driver who spent many years working hard and traveling the open roads. He had a deep love for nature and enjoyed the peace and beauty of the great outdoors. Some of his happiest moments were spent outside, especially around a campfire, enjoying the warmth of the flames, the fresh air, and the peacefulness of the evening. Johnnie was a kind, caring, gentle man. He was always willing to help. He was a new Christian and found peace and strength in his Lord Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his children, Kory Laird and his wife, Crystal Laird, Kody Laird, Kelly Lucero and her husband, Joseph of Basile, Louisiana; and Kristian Scharff and Kim Cottongin; and one sister, Margaret Riggleman; and his little furry friend, Pebbles; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will be held at a later time.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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