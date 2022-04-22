Johnny D. Washington

Advertisement

Johnny D. (Tip Toe Johnny) Washington was born October 31, 1973 in Texarkana, TX to the late Johnny Lee Washington, Sr. and Rose Helen Washington Roberts. He departed this life April 9, 2022 at Hospice of Texarkana.

Johnny D. (Tip Toe Johnny) loved his family and friends and was known for walking on his tiptoes. Johnny loved traveling and taking his friends and loved Ones from City to City.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Polly Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved helping out in the Church and was given a Certificate of Appreciation for the Youth Musical Extravaganza!

He was preceded in death by his Father, Johnny Lee Washington, Sr. and his Brother, Lee Artis (Rock) Davis.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Daughter: Layla N. Washington, Step-Daughter: Lakayla N. Feutral, both of Texarkana, AR., Mother: Rose Helen Washington Sutton Roberts of Texarkana, TX. Sisters: Doris A. Ross, Helen D. Washington, Inethere F. (Kenon) Smith, all of Texarkana, AR. Brothers: Anthony Corey Washington, Johnny Lee Washington, Jr. both of Texarkana, AR., Anthony W. (Joycelyn) Washington of Dallas, TX., and Kevin L. (Tari) Washington of Memphis, TN., Special Sisters: LaTonya Sutton and Carolyn Mitchell, Special Brother: Ron Mitchell, Godmother: Myrtle Sutton, Special Friend: Amber N. Feutral and a Host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation is Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at New Zion Cemetery, Lost Prairie Community Mandeville, AR with Pastor Reginald Reid, Sr., Officiating /Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.



