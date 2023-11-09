Sponsor

Johnny Lee Parker was born on February 13, 1946 to the parentage of Richard and Elnora Parker, Sr. in Texarkana, Texas. He received his final salute and went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2023.

Johnny was the eighth oldest of eleven children. He attended Dunbar High School. After graduating high school, he was inducted into the United States Army and served courageously in combat in the Vietnam War. During his time in the Army, Johnny received the Purple Heart. He was wounded in action and was honorably discharged in August of 1969.

In September 1991, Johnny married his love, Alberta Celester Cooper.

Johnny, with his strong faith in God, loved Sunday school. He was a faithful member of New Life COGIC and later Bible Way Ministries where he served as Deacon. He was also a dedicated adjutant for the I.A.M. Fellowship.

Johnny is preceded in death by his wife Alberta; brothers J.B. Austin, Richard Parker, Jr., William Parker and sisters Lenora Parker, Ella Mae Parker, Nettie Parker, Mary Sadie Parker and Josephine Wilson.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory include his brothers Robert (Louise) Parker of Radcliff, KY and Sylvester Parker of Texarkana, AR; brother in law Fred Cooper; stepson James (Robenetta) Lewis; nephews Bishop David E. (Charlotte) Wilson and Richard E. Parker of Texarkana, TX, Alfred (Anne) Parker of Columbia, SC, Tyrone (Tomeko) Dorn of Texarkana, AR; nieces Donna M. (Jeffery) Chatman of Texarkana, TX, Robbie (Perry) Moore of Princeton, TX, and Gloria Bui of Radcliff, KY; grandchildren Josiah V. Lewis, Joshua V. Lewis and Jaeda Archer and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, November 10, 2023 11:00 AM Wallace Memorial COGIC 2309 Taylor Street Texarkana, Texas 75501 with Bishop David E. Wilson, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

