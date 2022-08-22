Advertisement

Johnny Ray Moore, age 81 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 in New Boston. Mr. Moore was born in DeKalb, Texas on November 11, 1940 to Emanuel and Pauline Moore. He was a hairstylist and owner/operator of many salons in the area and was retired from Red River Army Depot. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Sterling Ray Moore.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Johnna Barfield of New Boston, Texas, granddaughters, Laiken Hilton, Brook Hilton, Morgan LeeAnn Barfield, several other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home New Boston, Texas. Services will be held at a later date.

