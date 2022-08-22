Chris Miot

Advertisement

Charles Christopher Miot, age 75, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Charles was born on November 5, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Joe and Christine Miot. Mr. Miot spent his working days as an independent insurance salesman. In his free time, he enjoyed church, golf, fishing, spending time with his family and being a prankster and jokester. He was a member at Christian Warriors Church where he was a Senior Deacon. He was also a member of the Texas Masonic District 1A Border Lodge #672 of Wake Village.

His family described him as true Arklatexan – born in Louisiana, raised in Arkansas, and lived in Texas. He was an avid golfer having shot a total of five “holes in one”. Above all, Charles set the example of a great Christian man, spiritual leader of his family, husband, father, Pappy/Poppa, friend and mentor and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Advertisement

Charles is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathie Miot; his brother, Joe Miot; his son, Bucky Ball; and grandson, Ty Ball.

He leaves behind his wife, Denise K. Miot; four sons, Chad Miot and wife, Amanda of Glenwood, Arkansas, Thang Vu of Bella Vista, Arkansas, John Ball and wife, Angie of Simms, Texas, Jody Ball and wife, Jenn of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee; one daughter, Danielle Martin and husband, Bryan of Atlanta, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Zack, Hunter, Megan, Taylor, Alisyn, Madilyn, Cody, Chris, Tanner, Gracie and Hunter Lyn; 3 great-grandchildren, Kylie, Rory, and JD.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Christian Warriors Church in Texarkana, Arkansas with Revs. BoJo Morris, Tim Montgomery and Micah Harp officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church between 2:00 – 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ty Ball Leadership Scholarship/Queen City Ag Boosters, 3702 FM 249E, Bloomburg, Texas 75556.

