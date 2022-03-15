Johnny Wesley Crawford, age 80, passed away Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at the Hospice of Texarkana Hospital. Mr. Crawford was born in Bassett, Texas on April 3, 1941 to T.W. and Lura Crawford. He retired from Red River Army Depot where he worked as a Welding Inspector.

Mr. Crawford was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, Texas. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his three great grandchildren and working his cattle.

Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his parents, T.W. and Lura Crawford, one sister Olene Roach, one daughter Kristi Crawford, and one son Robbie Crawford.

Advertisement

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sue Crawford, one son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Tracie Crawford, five grandchildren: Jordan Gammons, JonLogan, Tyler, Landon, and Lakyn Crawford, two granddaughter-in-laws, Lauren and Mary Crawford, three great grandchildren, Chole, McKenna and Wyatt Crawford, three special friends, Billy Obenoskey, James and Nila Addy; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas with Brother Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be held at Sandhill Cemetery, following the funeral service, in Simms, Texas.