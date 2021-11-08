Johnnye O. Bradford

Advertisement

Johnnye Orene Bradford 92, of Texarkana, Texas died Friday, November 5, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Bradford was born September 8, 1929 in Texarkana, Texas to Johnny and Inez Hunter.

Mrs. Bradford was of Methodist belief.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Liford, Sherrie, and Robert Maxwell all of Texarkana, Texas. Three granddaughters, Renee Mc Alexander, Blene and Tommy Emfinger and Haley and Pate Easterling all of Texarkana, Texas; five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Delores Denny of Mesa Arizona, Sandra and Billy Bergt, and Linda Diane Morgan all of Texarkana, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews and one special aunt, Mollie Walker.

Services will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home on November 8, 2021, at 2 pm with minister Susan Childress officiating, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour before service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

