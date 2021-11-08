Advertisement

Richard Eugene Dyer, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Friday, November 5, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Dyer was born May 12, 1951 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident. He was a retired prison guard from Arkansas Community Correction Center, and a former owner of Dyer and Rogers Logging Company. Throughout his life, he enjoyed camping at Lake Greeson, hunting with the Rondo Hunting Club, fishing, playing softball, joking around, and being outdoors. Mr. Dyer was a family man whose pride and joy were his wife; two daughters, and four grandkids. He was a faithful member of Rondo United Methodist Church. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, papaw, and friend to many. Richard always had a kind word to say with his jolly and friendly sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Marie Dyer; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Mattie Turley, grandson, Gavin Smith; and his niece, Michele Barentine.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Debra Dyer of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Michael Smith of Bloomburg, Texas; Amanda and Pinson Razaq of Texarkana, Arkansas; and his four grandchildren, Arden Razaq and Beckett Razaq of Texarkana, Arkansas; Declan Smith and Brittyn Smith both of Bloomburg, Texas; brother Dale Dyer of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Mike Rogers of Texarkana, Arkansas, his mother-in-law, Carol Turley of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Cindy Turley of Texarkana, Arkansas; his nieces and nephews, Kim and D. J. Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas; Wendi and Kevin Knotts of Texarkana, Arkansas; T. J. and Amanda Turley of Texarkana, Arkansas; Buster and Susan Dyer of Texarkana, Texas; Michael and Heather Rogers of Mascoutah, Illinois; and Bubba Dyer of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Rondo United Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Hughes officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the church preceding the service.

Memorials may be made to Rondo United Methodist Church, 2355 N. Rondo Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

