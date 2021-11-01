Joletta Meadows, age 98, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a local hospital. She was born on July 21, 1923 in Denison, Texas to Roy Lee and Texie Lorene Robison. Joletta was a member of First Baptist Church, Atlanta and she was retired from Texas Instruments in Dallas. She enjoyed sewing, reading her Bible, music and a good visit with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Edith Coats, Prudie Laymon; two brothers, Bernice Robison, Billy Robison; two sons, Danny Clark, Clyde Clark; and one great grandson, Brandon Clark.

Joletta is survived by two sons, Carroll Clark and wife Diyana of Atlanta, Texas, John Clark and wife Chris of Paulden, Arizona; brother, Carl Robison and wife Barbara of Montgomery, Texas; and a multitude of grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids, nieces, nephews and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel.

The family would like to thank everyone responsible for getting her to church, the singing ladies at the Senior Citizen Center, Hat Ladies at First Baptist Church, Dr. Richard Hozdic, and Charles and Mary Robison for all of the family reunions.

