Alma Fultz

Alma Jean Fultz, 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away October 30, 2021. She was born August 2, 1932 to Sam and Frances Easley in Fouke, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wiley Haskell Fultz, and brother Wayne Easley.

Alma leaves behind her son Haskell Odie Fultz and wife Sherrill of Doddridge, Arkansas; daughter Judy Henry and husband Lynn of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren Melina Payne, Michael Henry, Tammy Henry; three great-grandchildren Clare Fultz, Katlyn Smith, Austin Henry; three great great-grandchildren Kaydin Smith, Abbygail Smith, Anthony Henry; four brothers Bill Easley of Stamps, Arkansas, Charles Easley of Strawberry, Arkansas, Senate Easley and wife Lynn of Fouke, Arkansas, Wiley Easley and wife Mary of Celeste, Texas; and one sister Beverly Koonce of Fouke, Arkansas.

Visitation will be from 5-7PM, Monday, November 1, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Independence Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas.

Family will be at 4943 Old Post Rd, Texarkana, Arkansas.