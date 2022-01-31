Advertisement

Jonathan Hugh Tyson, age 34, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his entire family. He was born July 25, 1987 in Atlanta, Texas to Mitch and Rhonda Tyson.

Jonathan has been an Industrial Electrician at Graphic Packaging for eight years. He loved to go camping and get his family outside. He loved his kids and being involved in what they loved. He was a baseball coach, softball fan and a ballerina dad. He was proud of the life he had made with his high school sweetheart. He loved the fact that he was raising his family on the same farm that he grew up on. He played guitar and loved a good jam session with his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but especially with his kids. Jonathan enjoyed competitive running, even completing a 5K during chemo treatments and loved to grill and smoke meats and could make anything taste like a gourmet meal. He was a devoted husband and an amazing father.

Jonathan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Tyson; and grandmother, Patsy Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Crimson Tyson of Atlanta, Texas; one son, Charles Tyson; two daughters, Layla Tyson, Loralei Tyson; his parents, Mitch and Rhonda Tyson of Atlanta, Texas; one brother, David Tyson of Atlanta, Texas; two sisters, Shelly Waldon and husband Jason of Huffines, Texas, Melissa Sparrow and husband Reggie of New Mexico; grandmother, Mary Nell Tyson of Atlanta, Texas; grandfather, Sonny Hall and wife Laverne of Atlanta, Texas; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Atlanta, with Bro. James Williams and Jason Waldon officiating.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Hanner Funeral Service. Interment will be in Pine Crest Cemetery. Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

