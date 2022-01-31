2022 Agricultural Exposition and Conferenc

Advertisement

Calling all farmers, ranchers and gardeners living and working in the Ark-La-Tex and surrounding areas. Would you like to learn more about how you can better manage your operation, integrate new practices proven by scientific research, or find answers to the problems you seem to experience year after year?

If so, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture would like to invite you to the 2022 Ag Expo and Conference! Join us at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Arkansas, Thursday, February 10, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. for a day of informative programming offered to you free of charge. Come meet and listen to Extension specialists from both sides of the state line as they present information on numerous and varied agricultural topics. When you aren’t sitting in on a session, we encourage you to take a walk through the expo to meet with local vendors and learn more about the great resources we have available to producers like you. A free lunch will be provided for those in attendance.

Topics presented will include nutritional cow/calf management, pecan orchard management, common home gardening problems, aquatic pond weed control, managing external parasites of livestock, blackberry/blueberry management, row crop weed control, feral hog control, pest control around the home and farm, pecan variety production, broadleaf weed control in pastures, using annual forages in forage production, managing common honeybee pests, rice updates, and safe use of farm chemicals.

A Private Pesticide Applicators Training Session for Arkansans will be held during the Ag Expo beginning at 2:15 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, in the Hospitality Room. Anyone needing to be certified or re-certified for an Arkansas pesticide license should plan to attend this training. This will be the last time this year to renew your pesticide license. The training is required for a first-time license holder and again every five years. For Texas private applicators, CEU’s will be offered and available by attending certain educational sessions during the Ag Expo.

Remember, cost for all Arkansas private applicator training sessions provided by the Cooperative Extension Service will be $20 per person payable at the door, cash or check. The $45 license fee for the AR State Plant Board must be check or money order and will have you paid up for the 5 years that the license is valid.

These programs are open to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication of program information (larger print, audiotapes, etc.) should notify the Miller County Extension office as soon as possible prior to the event.

For more information contact our office at 870-779-3609 or come by at 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, AR. You may also visit our webpage at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/counties/miller/ for a copy of the agenda. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/millercountyuada.

