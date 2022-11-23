Advertisement

Jonathan Thomas Bower, age 36, of Nash, Texas died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Bower was born on April 17, 1986, in Texarkana, Texas. He was in outside sales and also a valve mechanic for Baker Valve and Machine Service.

He is survived by his wife, Ashleigh Bower of Nash, Texas; one daughter Emma Grace Bower of Nash, Texas; father, Frank Bower of Texarkana, Texas; mother, Lisa Kirk of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Ben Bower of Springdale, Arkansas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debbie and Jeff Schlonga of Texarkana, Texas; father-in-law, Homer McCombs; stepsister and brother, Alyssa and Eric Talley; stepbrother, Zack Schlonga; aunts and uncles, Duane Kirk, Sandra and Allen Campbell, Janet and Richard Beck and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1-2 Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Red River Credit Union under the name of Emma Bower.

