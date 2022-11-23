Hooks Man Arrested For Shooting At Repo Men

Advertisement

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A Hooks, Texas, man is in custody for allegedly shooting at two men on Saturday who were there to repossess a vehicle.

Curtis Terrell Lawson, 31, allegedly fired rounds from a black rifle at two men who were in the process of hooking up his car in front of a house on FM 1398 in Hooks shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Lawson has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm in Bowie County.

Lawson and his wife were reportedly at home when the two men came to repossess the vehicle and asked the men, who had already hooked up the car, if they could retrieve some personal belongings from inside. The repo men reportedly agreed on the condition that the couple hand over their keys.

Lawson allegedly became physically aggressive, pushing and shoving the two men, while Lawson’s wife allegedly got inside the car and shouted for Lawson to “get his gun.”

One of the repo men reported that his back was turned away from the house when he heard shots ring out. A Hooks Police Department officer who responded to the scene told a Bowie County Sheriff’s Office investigator that he had been called to the house a couple of weeks before after Lawson allegedly fired shots into the ground “because some kids were in his yard.”

The rifle’s barrel was still warm when collected by the officers as evidence.

Lawson faces two to ten years in prison if convicted of deadly conduct. He was released from the Bowie County jail on Monday on a $40,000 bond. The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

