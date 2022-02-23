Advertisement

Joseph Anthony Whittington, age 19, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at his home in Conway, Arkansas.

Joseph was born on March 13, 2002, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a physic major at the University of Central Arkansas. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity at the university. Jo-Jo was a graduate of Genoa Central School in the class of 2020. While attending school at Genoa Central, he played percussion in the band and was part of the Cross-Country Team. He was an energetic, fun-loving person, and when Joe walked into the room, his smile would light up the entire place. He enjoyed skateboarding and traveling to different locations across the country. When Joseph was young, he and his mom lived in Alaska, which was the adventure of a lifetime. He was also a jokester, and his friends would call him a little comedian. He was a talented artist and loved a variety of different songs and musicians.

He is survived by his mother, Sumer Whittington of Genoa, Arkansas; his stepfather, Freddy Batista, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father and stepmother, Stephen and Amber Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; his five brothers, Levi Brown and his wife, Madison of Texarkana, Arkansas; Bobby Brown of St. Paul, Minnesota; Marcus Mac Innis and Julian Mac Innis both of Fort McMurray of Alberta, Canada; and Wyatt Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandparents, Odis, and Cynthia Whittington of Texarkana, Arkansas; Johnny and Dorothy Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Sandy and Don Landrum; two uncles and aunts, Anthony and Venus Whittington of Farmington, Minnesota, Douglas and Wendy Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 2:00 P. M. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Mike Ulmer officiating. Burial will be in Rocky Mound Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

