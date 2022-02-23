Advertisement

Joseph Dennis Wooten, age 54, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Mr. Wooten was born December 11, 1967, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was employed with Joe Wooten Trucking. He was a loving and caring person and a friend you could always count on. He enjoyed racing, fishing, and working on Semi Trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Onita Wooten, one brother, Michael Wooten, and one sister, Judy Looney

He is survived by his faithful wife of thirty-one years, Angie Wooten of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Joseph and Kristen Smith of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Lakeisha and Sean Booth of Texarkana, Arkansas; April Green of Texarkana, Texas; Abby and Taylor Dye of Texarkana, Texas; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Gayle Wooten of Texarkana, Texas; Tommy and Judy Wooten of Minden, Louisiana; and Danny and Bernadette Wooten of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Joyce Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Carlie and Cadie Booth, Emma and Briggs Smith, Easton, and River Green and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A. M. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Paul Murdock officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

