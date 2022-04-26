Joseph Auther Forste

U.S. Veteran

Joseph Forste, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Forste was born July 19, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a metal caster, member of the Grace Communion International Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by one son, Fred Weehunt and by one daughter, Victoria Eatchel.

He is survived by his wife Leona Mae Forste of Texarkana, Arkansas; children, Joseph “Joe” Forste Jr. of Taft, California, James Weehunt and wife Jamie of Texarkana, Arkansas, Freda Nelson of Fouke, Arkansas, Angela Helms of Taft, California, Sherry Helms of Taft, California, Patricia Helms of Austin, Texas and Betty Campos of Taft, California; two brothers, Herb Forste and Tommy Forste; one sister, Pat Collins and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Mathew Butler officiating. Arrangements under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

