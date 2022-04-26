Judy Ann Tullos, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her residence.

Ms. Tullos was born on March 13, 1949 in Texarkana, Texas.

She is survived by two sons, Marshall Tullos and wife, Laurie of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Louis Tullos and wife, Andrea of Townsend, Montana; five grandchildren, Matthew, Emma, Olivia, Luke, and Ella; one sister, Jane Eades; and one brother, Phillip King; two nieces and one nephew.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Red Lick Cemetery with a visitation immediately following.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

