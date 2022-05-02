Joseph Edward Cervini

Advertisement

Joseph “Joe” Edward Cervini passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the age of 95.

He was born Sept 17, 1926, in Texarkana, Arkansas, a son of immigrant parents Natale and Josephine Cervini. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary C. Teer. He was a partner in the Cervini-Teer Insurance Agency in Texarkana, Texas. His insurance career began in 1954 and ended with his retirement in 2012.

Joe grew up in Texarkana and graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy, where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Martha Bowden, whom he married on May 3rd, 1947. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was also a lay preacher, preaching revivals and serving as interim pastor in many of the churches in this area. He proudly served two years in the United States Navy during World War II.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Martha Bowden Cervini of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters and their spouses, Deborah Jean Liles (Bobby), Carla Renee Whatley (David), Kimberly Ann Youngblood (Terry), all of Texarkana, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Natalie Liles, and Elizabeth Youngblood, and her husband, Ugonna Onyekwe; eight grandsons, Brian Liles (Lise), Matt Whatley (Amanda), Zach Whatley, Tye Whatley (Jaymi), Josh Whatley (Suzann), Jon Youngblood (Jessica), David Youngblood (Lori), Ben Youngblood, (Edna), twenty-three great-grandchildren, one sister, Jean Shipp and, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Advertisement

A celebration of Joe’s life will be 1:00 P. M. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. John Webb and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. A private interment will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Memorials may be made to Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

