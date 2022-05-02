Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Derrell Gene Scott, age 77, of Genoa, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Gene was born October 23, 1944, at Fouke, Arkansas, and had lived most of his life in Miller County, Arkansas. He was a member of the Highland Church of Christ, was retired from Red River Army Depot, and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Evelyn Scott, and one sister, Wanzelle Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jane Leavelle Scott of Genoa, Arkansas, two daughters and one son-in-law, Leah Scott Hughes of Genoa, Arkansas, and Amy and Johnathon Welch of Fayetteville, Arkansas, two brothers, Boyce (Ronnie) Scott and Don (Debbie) Scott of Fouke, Arkansas, two sisters, Jo Ann Sutton of Fouke, Arkansas and Janice Odinot of Dallas, Texas, three grandchildren, Lane (Kelsey) Hughes, Hayden Hughes, and Wesley Gene Welch, who were his pride and joy, and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Central Church of Christ Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 6:30 PM Thursday.

