Joseph Kirwan

October 24, 1945 – March 4, 2026

Joseph Patrick Kirwan, 80, of Corinth, MS passed away on March 4, 2026, at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, TX with his son Shawn by his side.

Joe was born on October 24, 1945, in Bronx, NY to John Thomas Kirwan and Grace Helen (nee Whalen). He is pre-deceased by his siblings Jack, Joan, Jean, Jerry, and Tim.

Joe moved to Philadelphia in his teens and was raised by his sister Joan and her husband Garret Akins. Their three children Freddy, Kathleen and Gary became his close friends and ‘adopted’ siblings.

Joe served in the Army from 1962-1965 largely in Germany and was later a NJ National Guardsman serving as part of the 50th armored division as a Tank Commander holding the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Joe married Deborah (nee Pucalowski) in 1971 and lived in Pine Hill with their children Shawn and Rose for many years. They later divorced and Joe then resided in Southern New Jersey and Northern Delaware for numerous years. Joe worked as a parts warehouse manager for various Ford dealerships across the area over this time.

His son Shawn is married to Kimberly (nee Oliver) residing in Hillsborough, NJ with their four children, Grace, Kaitlyn, Patrick, and Elsie. His daughter Rose resides in Dalmatia, PA with her partner Eric Libby and their son Ayden. Rose’s eldest son, Shawn, lives nearby in Shermans Dale, PA.

Joe married Benda Robertson in 2000 and relocated to New Albany, MS until their divorce in 2013.

Thanks to St. Michael Hospital and staff for their compassion in his final days.

Joe was always telling jokes and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who loved his children and grandchildren very much. He will be missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Tr-State Cremation and Funeral Services. A celebration of life will occur at a later date at Shawn & Kim’s church, Hillsborough Reformed Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

