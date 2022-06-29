Advertisement

Joseph Lee “Jody” Hogg, age 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Hogg was born on November 17, 1960, in Anchorage, Alaska. Jody was formerly employed with the City of Texarkana, Texas, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a free spirit, and he had a brilliant mind. He was a people person and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Ramsey of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father and stepmother, Joe and Corlene Hogg of Russellville, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Tammy Hogg of Sherman, Texas; other special family members, Ash Hogg, Damon Hogg and his wife Mallory, and their son, Leon James Hogg, Trena Hogg, and a lifelong friend, John Huff, his adopted family Tony and Rhonda Johnson and children, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with Rev. Todd Reed officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM. To 7:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Care and Adoption Center 203 Harrison Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

