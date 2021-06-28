Joseph Raymond Kososki

Advertisement

Joseph Raymond “Joe” Kososki, 90, of Wake Village, TX, died on June 23, 2021, in Texarkana, TX surrounded by his loving son, Tony Kososki.

Joe was born on July 20, 1930, to Joseph and Mary Kososki, of Pittsburgh, PA.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, caring brother, friend, and mentor to many-those are some of the many terms used to describe Joe Kososki. Joe was a Korean War Veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1951. He met the love of his life, Mural Jean “Peggy” Kososki, while stationed at Red River Army Depot in the Reserve 890th Company. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and he, along with Peggy, helped them with many activities and celebrations. In the beginning he worked for the Texarkana Gazette and he kept all the newspaper linotype machines running in Texarkana and all surrounding towns and small cities at that time. After the newspaper Joe had a very successful career as an auto mechanic in the shop that he built behind his house. There was not a vehicle on earth that Joe could not fix. As a matter of fact, Joe could fix anything. Everyone that knew Joe could attest to this. You could not find anybody in Texarkana as honest and with as much integrity when it came to taking care of his customers as Joe. Joe loved to play golf with Peggy and his friends. He loved his church and his faith in his Heavenly Father was without question. Last, he loved to visit the casinos and pull the one-armed bandits in surrounding states.

Advertisement

Joe is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Tony and Vicki Kososki, of Plano, TX; grandsons, Adam Kososki and his fiancé, Cindy Engel, of Waco, TX; Austin Kososki and his wife, Kathleen, of Richmond, TX; great grandson, Dean Joseph Kososki, of Richmond, TX; sisters-in-law, Lanita Gibson, of Atlanta, TX, Linda Gibson, of Maud, TX, Charmaine Kososki, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Barbara Kososki of Texarkana, TX; nephew, Scott Gibson and wife Deanna; nieces, Pam Miley and husband Jimmy, Cyndi Mason and husband, Mike; Rachel Overmeyer and husband, Gary, Lisa Shockley and husband, Art, Kristy Yarberry and husband, David, Denise Zyskowski and husband, John; numerous great grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mural Jean “Peggy” Kososki; brothers, Stanley Kososki, Ray Kososki, and Eddie Kososki; sisters, Leona Mahoney, Pauline Besseck, and Rose Kosis.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00a.m., at the St. James Episcopal Church, 417 Olive Street, Texarkana, TX, 75503, with Father David Halt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Korean War Veterans Association or the St. James Episcopal Church.