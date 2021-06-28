Rosey Hicks

Advertisement

Rosey Ellen Hicks was born December 4, 1933 in Redwater, Texas to Luther Lee and Delpha Rogers Hicks. Later they moved to Texarkana, Arkansas where she lived the rest of her life.

Rosey passed from this life on June 24, 2021 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a past member of the Soroptimist Club, Woodman of the World and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2684. After graduating from Arkansas High School, she worked at Miller County Welfare Department for 7 months as Secretary, Buhrmann Pharr Hardware Company for 9 years and Day & Zimmerman, Inc. for 44 years, where she retired. She enjoyed traveling and visiting other Fraternal Order of Eagles across Arkansas, Conventions in Las Vegas, NV, and toured England, France and other cities. She enjoyed dancing, card games, Bunco, working in her yard and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Lee Hicks; her mother, Delpha Rogers Hicks Denson; stepfather, Fred Denson; brothers, Luther Jewel Hicks, Willie Ray Hicks; and sister Wilda Hicks; stepbrother, James Denson; sister-in-law, Florence Hicks; and the love of her life and best friend, Bobbie Wayne Hawkins.

She is survived by her nephew, James and Linda Hicks of Garvin, Oklahoma, niece Michelle and Shawn Hauff of Atoka, Oklahoma and their two children, Lauren and Joshua Hauff.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas with the Rev. Ridgell Murphy, Sr. officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.