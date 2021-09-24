Josephine Leona French, age 80 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. French was born January 23, 1941 in Riverside California. She was a homemaker, Baptist and preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Josephine Hebdon, her husband, Sonny French and a sister in law, Victoria Sullivan.
She is survived by a brother, Joe and wife Hope Hebdon of Vista, California, a sister in law, Kathy French of Flatonia, Texas, two nephews, Chris Hebdon and Mike Hebdon of Vista, California, a cousin, Gail Contreras of Vista, California, Godson James Murphy of New Boston, Texas, two special friends, Betty Sturtevant of New Boston, Texas, Diann Cherry of Hooks, Texas and a number of other friends and relatives.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. Grant Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.