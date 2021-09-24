Advertisement

Josephine Leona French, age 80 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. French was born January 23, 1941 in Riverside California. She was a homemaker, Baptist and preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Josephine Hebdon, her husband, Sonny French and a sister in law, Victoria Sullivan.

She is survived by a brother, Joe and wife Hope Hebdon of Vista, California, a sister in law, Kathy French of Flatonia, Texas, two nephews, Chris Hebdon and Mike Hebdon of Vista, California, a cousin, Gail Contreras of Vista, California, Godson James Murphy of New Boston, Texas, two special friends, Betty Sturtevant of New Boston, Texas, Diann Cherry of Hooks, Texas and a number of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. Grant Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

Advertisement

Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.