Advertisement

Joshua Drew Edwards, age 32, of Little Rock, Arkansas died May 31, 2022, at his residence.

Joshua was born June 4, 1989, in Texarkana, Texas. He was an attorney and a member of the Arkansas Bar Association. He was also a member of the Eagle Scouts and was alumni of the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. Joshua enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and enjoying nature. He loved his dogs and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lori and Roger Murray of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father, Tim Edwards of Longview, Texas; one sister, Maddie Murray of Texarkana, Arkansas; his grandparents, Linda and Richard Graham of Prescott, Arkansas, Calvin and Betty Stovall of Hope, Arkansas, and Becky and Dewayne Simpson of Texarkana, Arkansas, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 3, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Bro. Jeff Hart officiating.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 9:30 am until 10:00 AM prior to the service.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

