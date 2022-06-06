Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Coy Olan Coker, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on May 31, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Coker was born May 7, 1942, in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle and was retired from the banking industry. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Coker loved to write in his free time and was considered a master mathematician. He wrote twenty-seven books throughout his life. He will be remembered by his family as being a loving, caring, and funny man. Mr. Coker is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Coker; his parents, Coy and Maxine Coker and one sister, Jeanette.

He is survived by one son, Chris Coker; one daughter, Chanda Woodard; two brothers, Rev. Noel Coker, and Danny Coker; one sister, Rita Walters; seven grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Brian Glenn officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuenralhome.com.

