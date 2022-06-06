Coy Olan Coker

May 7, 1942 - May 31, 2022

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Coy Olan Coker, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on May 31, 2022, in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Coker was born May 7, 1942, in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle and was retired from the banking industry. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Coker loved to write in his free time and was considered a master mathematician. He wrote twenty-seven books throughout his life. He will be remembered by his family as being a loving, caring, and funny man. Mr. Coker is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Coker; his parents, Coy and Maxine Coker and one sister, Jeanette.

He is survived by one son, Chris Coker; one daughter, Chanda Woodard; two brothers, Rev. Noel Coker, and Danny Coker; one sister, Rita Walters; seven grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Brian Glenn officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.
Register online at www.texarkanafuenralhome.com.

Advertisement!
SHARE
Previous articleJoshua Drew Edwards
Next articleMike Speer