Sponsor

Joy Nadine “Little” Harwell, age 93, of Queen City, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2025. She was born on January 28, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, Texas, to Rose Gossett and Ollie Zachary.

Joy devoted her life to the people she loved. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and friends, cherishing the memories they created together. Her warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose Gossett and Ollie Zachary; her loving husband, Cecil Gilbert Harwell; and her three brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Clements of Queen City, Texas; her son, Michael, and his wife, Virginia Harwell, of La Feria, Texas; and her five grandchildren: Stacey and husband Rick Davis, Katie Harwell, Jessica Clements, Christina Trejo, and Zachary Harwell. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; her three loving sisters, Leta Argenbright, Joan Storey, and Jerrie Sue Mayfield; her three caring brothers, Richard Zachary, Jimmy Zachary, and Glenn Zachary; as well as a host of extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 5:00–7:00 PM.