Joyce Arline Martin, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 30, 1941, in Waldo, Arkansas, to Arlis and Maggie Merchant.

Joyce was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. She was a teacher for 30 years and she enjoyed every minute of it. Being able to have a lasting influence on many lives throughout her life. She loved spending time with family. She enjoyed art and history. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arlis and Maggie Merchant, and granddaughter Jessica Martin

Left to cherish the lasting memories of Joyce is her husband of 66-year John Martin; two sons Joseph Martin, and Kelvin Martin and wife Patricia Martin; Five grandchildren Shane Martin, Brandon Martin, Samantha Martin, Trinity Martin, and Destiny Martin; two sisters Sandra Blundell and Mary Husak; eight great-grandchildren; niece Melissa Sangalli; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2025, with Billy Sheets officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.