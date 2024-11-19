Sponsor

Joyce Beston Green, 95, passed away on November 10, 2024.

Mrs. Green was born on August 28, 1929, in London.

She was very fond of her religion, Christianity, and of politics. Her family said that she had a wealth of knowledge when it came to those topics. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time in her garden and as the years passed, she enjoyed spending time with her cats and her family.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Bill Green, her parents, Frederick and Antoinette Beston, and two siblings, Mary Donka and George Taylor.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Antoinette Ingram and Charlotte Underwood; three grandchildren, Chris Waters and wife Lacy, Jessica McKamie and husband Michael, and Macailyn Whittington and husband Jacob; four great-grandchildren, Haylee Waters, Hayden Flanigan, Colt Waters, and Jaycee Waters; one great-great-grandchild, Rynlee Sharry; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.