JoAnn Garland was born on February 14, 1946, to Rita Kunze, and ascended to heaven on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at her home, peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her mother and her grandmother, Edna Kunze.

She is survived by her significant other, Glen Furlow; her two daughters, Terri and husband Jim McFadden of Ashdown, AR, and Jana and husband Yancy Tipton of Texarkana, AR; six grandchildren, Larrisa and Coby Surber of Ashdown, AR, Jimmy and Amber McFadden of Foreman, AR, Cody and Brinkley McFadden of Texarkana, AR, T.J. and Katrina Caler of Midway, GA, and Catey Rogers of Texarkana, AR, Anakin Tipton of Texarkana, AR; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, friends, and other loved ones.

A service in her honor will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home located at 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX with a visitation being held prior at 12:00 PM.

Family and friends will be received after the service at the home of Glen and JoAnn at 81 Sugar Ridge Lane, Texarkana, AR.

Special thanks to Von Crawford, Calibra Lynch, Shun with Southern Caregivers of Texarkana, AR, as well as Sonja, and Kayla with Dierksen Hospice of Texarkana, AR.