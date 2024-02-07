Sponsor

Joyce Lee Freeman Hodge, age 74, of Redwater, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Hodge was born on June 13, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Joyce loved to go camping, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. She enjoyed watching her grandkids play at different sporting events and cheering them on. Her family was the most important part of her life. She cherished the family being together and looked forward to each family gathering. Joyce was the Queen and Rock of the family. She will truly be missed by all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Texas and Birdie Lee Freeman, and one brother, Adrian Freeman.

She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Bennie Hodge, of Redwater, Texas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Shonda Ponder of Texarkana, Texas; Keysha and Ronnie Lair Jr. of Redwater, Texas; four grandchildren, Bryant Paul, Justin Williams, Russell Smith and his fiancé Amanda Reed and Scotty Smith and his wife, Ashley and one granddaughter, MyLee Smith, two great-grandchildren, PaisLee and Chandler Smith; two brothers and sisters-in-law; Jack and Janet Freeman of Redwater, Texas; and John and Stella Freeman, of Texarkana, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law; Debra and Ray Welch of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com