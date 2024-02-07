Sponsor

Linda Lee Hickey, age 84 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

She was born one of nine siblings on December 21, 1939, to Nannie Lee and Truman Downs.

On December 14, 1958, Linda was married to Robert Hickey at Mandeville Baptist Church. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening and playing music.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Nannie, and Truman Downs; husband, Robert Hickey; daughter, Sharon Murphy; siblings, Woodrow Downs, Benny Downs, Olie Downs, Truman Downs, Ted Downs, Mary Diemer, and Trudy Clark.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Campbell; granddaughter, Autum Venable, and husband Scott Venable; in-laws, Cindy, and husband Jerry Hickey; Joyce and husband Reggie Kindrick; great-granddaughter, Lanie Venable; and great-grandson Cooper Venable.

A memorial service will be held for Linda Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. at Mandeville Baptist Church, 76 Miller County 144, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.