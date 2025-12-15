SPONSOR

With deep love and profound sadness, we celebrate the life of Joyce Marie Pooler, who gained her angel wings on December 10, 2025. After a long and courageous battle with respiratory illness, Joyce now rests in peace, free from pain, free from struggle, surrounded by the serenity she so greatly deserved. We imagine her days now filled with warmth, gentle light, and beautiful purple orchids, her favorite flowers, as she watches over the love of her life, Paul Ullrich.

Joyce will be remembered for the simple joys she cherished so deeply. Her collection of thousands of tea kettles that brought smiles to everyone who knew her, each kettle a reflection of her warmth, humor, and unique spirit. She loved a perfectly cooked steak, laughter shared among friends, and the comfort of heartfelt gatherings, especially Thanksgiving dinners filled with gratitude and good company.

Joyce also had a special love for decorating for the holidays, whether it was Halloween, Christmas, or even Easter, she poured her heart into creating joyful, festive spaces for everyone to enjoy. Her creativity shone brightly in the beautiful chandeliers she crafted from beads, bowls and plates, each one a testament to her imagination, patience, and artistic spirit.

Her presence was a gift, her love unwavering, and her compassion felt by all who were blessed to know her. Though her earthly journey has ended, her memory remains alive in every heart she touched.

Your home now, sweet Joyce, free of all struggles. May you continue to enjoy the simple things you loved so much, and may you feel the endless love that still surrounds you from those who remain here on Earth.

Forever loved, forever remembered.

In lieu of flowers, donations made directly to Texarkana Funeral Home to help cover her burial and medical expenses would be greatly appreciated by her family.