Joyce Norman

Joyce Kaye Norman, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Joyce was born on April 29, 1947, in Houston, Texas to Melvin “MJ” and Lillie “Gwen” Harper. Joyce was the retired daycare owner of Ms. Joyce’s Kids for 28 blessed years and former secretary/”boss” of Norman’s Safety Brake. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Redwater where she served as a Children’s Choir Co-Director, Hallelujah Party Coordinator (official candy inspector), involved with Operation Christmas Child, VBS, Angel Tree Ministry and a part of several other ministries. She was known as “Ms. Joyce” by hundreds of kiddos that she loved and they loved her, not just because she made the best Sloppy Joes. Even though she was known as the famous Ms. Joyce by many, being called “Nana” by her four grandchildren made her glow brighter than the sun.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and high school sweetheart of 53 years, Jim Norman; son, Tracy Norman; granddaughter, Sloane Early; parents, MJ and Gwen Harper; brother, James Oliver Harper; and brother-in-law, Keith Norman.

She is survived by her daughter, Mindy Early and husband, Gary; son, Kevin Norman and wife, Wendy; granddaughters, Carson Early and Endsley Norman; and grandson, Greer Early. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Adams (Mike); brother, Mike Harper (Debbie); two brothers-in-law, John and Rodney Norman, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Redwater First Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church Redwater, c/o Operation Christmas Child Ministry, 105 Redwater Blvd East, Redwater, Texas 75573, or to Bowie County School Transportation Department, c/o Jim Norman Memorial Scholarship, 1001 Boston Ave., New Boston, Texas 75570, Attn: Autumn Crawford.

