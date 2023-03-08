Joyce Rae Bridges

Advertisement

Joyce Rae Davis Bridges, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Bridges was born April 10, 1950, in Irving, Texas. She was a homemaker, cosmetologist, and a member of the Grace Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bridges; parents, Roy Davis and Ruby Nell Farren Davis and by two sisters, Betty Sellers and Debra Davis.

She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Tamara Akin of Hensley, Arkansas and Tony and Starr Braley of Texarkana, Texas; Jeff Bridges; two daughters and son-in-law, Tiffany and Elmo Morales of Texarkana, Texas; Janet Bridges Ainsworth (Robert); one brother, Ronny Davis of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren, Trace Akin and wife Allaeina of Port Wentworth, Georgia, Tess Akin of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Triston Akin of Hensley, Arkansas, T.J. Braley and wife Allyson of Texarkana, Texas, Justin Smith and wife Victoria of Sumter, S.C., Leslie Russell (Adrian) of Waxahachie, Texas, Hunter Davis of Texarkana, Texas, Brad Davis (Ashley) of Texarkana, Texas, Tara Stinson (Chris) of Texarkana, Texas, Ashlei Coston (Stephen),Brittany Davis (Dylan), James Rouse (Erin) and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Orville Farren officiating. Burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 P.M.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at the family residence, 29 Farren Road Texarkana, Texas.

