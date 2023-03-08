Charles Cross

Advertisement

Mr. Charles Lawrence Cross, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on March 5,2023 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cross was born June 7,1931, in Fouke, Arkansas, and had been a lifelong resident. He was an employee of the Cotton Belt Railroad and later on retired from Colgate Palmolive. He was also a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Hendricks Cross, his parents Alvie and Aura Mae Cross, two beloved brothers A.G. Cross, and David Cross, one grandson,Nick Cross, and one great grandson, Jackson Cross.

Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Elizabeth Jones of Fouke, Kay and Tom Shirley of Wake Village, Texas, three sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Ginger Cross of Leary, Texas, Mike and Bonnie Cross of Fouke, Arkansas, Kevin and Chasity Cross of Texarkana Arkansas, one sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Dave Clark, of Fouke, Arkansas, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Brenda Cross of Fouke, Arkansas, and John and Glenda Cross of Fouke, Arkansas, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cross was an avid historian. He was also an enthusiastic storyteller with a natural talent for embellishment and details. Mr. Cross was a Master Gardener, and he was happiest outdoors; Mr. Cross had a passion for fishing and hunting. He and his wife had loved to travel where he was drawn to the Smoky Mountains over and over and she was happiest at the beach.

A memorial celebration of his life will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Texarkana, Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Dr. Greg Jones and Josh Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana

