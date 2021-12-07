Advertisement

Joyce Smith Henson, age 88, of Bivins, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1933 in Springhill, Louisiana to M.O. and Camile Smith. Joyce was a member of Holly Street Church of God and was retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center. She had a servant’s heart and would help anyone in need. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Henson; her parents; seven brothers and sisters; and two great grandsons, Cody Henson and Brayden Hardin.

She is survived by two sons; Bill Henson and wife Debbie of Atlanta, Texas, Terry Henson and wife Beth of Atlanta, Texas; one daughter, Patricia Duck of Bivins, Texas; one brother, Reed M. “Shorty” Smith and wife Sue of Atlanta, Texas; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Holly Street Church of God, with Rev. Vernon Groce officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in Laws Chapel Cemetery.



The funeral service will be live streamed on the Holly Street Church of God Facebook page.

