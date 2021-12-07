Arizona Custom Knives Donates $10,000 in Scholarship Funds to TC’s Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing

Advertisement

Arizona Custom Knives, home of the largest selection of custom knives in the world, made a generation donation to the Texarkana College Foundation to provide scholarships for knife enthusiasts looking to enroll in the Introduction to Bladesmithing class at Texarkana College’s Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing. Brian Steers, CEO of Arizona Knives, attended the Fall Hammer-In event in October to present the donation to Texarkana College.

Steers, CEO of Arizona Custom Knives stated, “We have been of service to knife makers, buyers and collectors for over 25 years. We recognize expert quality and commitment. It is evident in my time spent with Don McIntosh, Coordinator of the Bill Moran school, that we share the same ideas and visions for making quality hand-forged blades.” Steers went on to say he looks forward to seeing the art of knife making continue to grow with use of scholarship funds.

Arizona Custom Knives’ $10,000 donation will be used to award ten $1,000 scholarships to eligible students who enroll in the Introduction to Bladesmith course. The first class of 2022 begins in January and others will be offered throughout the year.

Advertisement

McIntosh said, “Anyone interested in making quality hand-forged blades are eligible to apply for the scholarship through the TC’s Community and Business Education Division. We are very grateful for this new partnership between the Moran school and Arizona Custom Knives. Brian has quickly become a champion of our school and his generous donation will give opportunities to ten new students in the upcoming year.”

The Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing is sanctioned by the American Bladesmith Society and has offered world-class training in beginning and advanced bladesmithing since 1988. Thousands of bladesmiths, several of whom are master smiths and journeyman smiths, got their start at TC’s bladesmithing school. In fact, the Bill Moran School of Bladesmithing was the world’s first bladesmithing school of its kind. The experiences gained as a student at TC’s bladesmith school are of the highest standards and promote the art of bladesmithing. Courses in Damascus steel, handles and guards, advanced grinding, and more, are taught through the Moran School of Bladesmithing housed on TC’s campus.

To find out more about taking a class or applying for the Arizona Custom Knives’ scholarship, please contact TC’s Community & Business Education Division at 903-823-3015 or go online to https://cbe.texarkanacollege.edu/bladesmith/

