Mar 12, 1972 – Jan 22, 2026

In Loving Memory of Juan Carlos Osorto-Aguilera

Juan Carlos Osorto-Aguilera, a beloved resident of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at CHRISTUS Saint Michael Hospital on January 22, 2026. Born on March 12, 1972, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to Gilberto Osorto and Rosa Amanda Ordunes, Juan’s life was a testament to the joys of hard work and the beauty of simple pleasures.

A dedicated man, Juan devoted himself to various jobs, including landscaping and tree trimming. He had an infectious spirit and a love for life that radiated from him, often seen with a smile while pursuing his favorite pastimes—whether it was playing cards, fishing, or enjoying time at the casino. Soccer was another passion, which brought him closer to friends and family alike. His playful character extended to his love for dancing and being outdoors, where he felt most at home.

Family was everything to Juan, and he cherished the 19 wonderful years he spent married to Maria Luisa Lopez Jaramillo. Together, they built a loving home filled with laughter and warmth. He took immense pride in his daughters, Ashley Gabriela Osorto and Veronica Quintana, and adored his son-in-law, Leo Quintana, with whom he shared countless laughs and deep conversations. The light of Juan's life also shined brightly in the eyes of his grandchildren: Alan, Lino, Isabella, and Atty Grace Quintana.

Juan is survived by his siblings, Roberto snd Roger Osorto, Sisters Jackie, Rosible, and Nora Osorto, as well as nieces Nayla and Jazmyn Mejilla and nephews Brandon and Marlon Quintanilla. He had a special bond with his sister-in-law, Amalia Lopez, with whom he enjoyed cooking and watching sports, and he valued the friendship of Oscar Rojillo, who stood by his side for over two decades. He also shared a special bond with his son-in-law Leo Quintana who shared his love for hard work and enjoyed laughing and help Carlos with anything he needed help with.

A visitation will be held at the Four States Funeral Home, 601 Pine Street, Texarkana, TX, on January 29, 2026, from 6-9 p.m. A mass of celebration for Juan's life will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4505 Elizabeth St., Texarkana, TX 75503, at 2:00 p.m.

Juan Carlos Osorto-Aguilera will be remembered not only for his generous spirit and love for others but also for his ability to turn any moment into a joyful memory. His legacy of kindness and laughter will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Four States Funeral Home, Texarkana.

