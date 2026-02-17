SPONSOR

Jan 8, 1926 – Feb 2, 2026

Lennie Ree Walker, a cherished soul, was born on January 8, 1926, in the heart of Cartersville, Texas. She left us peacefully on February 2, 2026, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Atlanta, TX, reaching the remarkable age of 100.

Throughout her life, Lennie exemplified unwavering strength and resilience, taking on various jobs to provide a loving home for her family. A passionate gardener, she found joy in nurturing plants, and her culinary skills brought warmth and comfort to all who gathered around her table. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting on her front porch with her dear friend, OC Banks, where they would share stories and watch the world go by, creating memories that will remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She was also a devoted "fishing lady"

Lennie's legacy is one of love and family, and she is lovingly remembered by her daughter Valaida McClinton of Queen City, Texas, and her son Elvis Walker, also of Queen City. She leaves behind a vibrant tapestry of nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, Kwanna (Drew) Hall of Mt. Pleasant, Vickie Young of Auburn Hills, MI, Shania and Lovita Belford both of Queen City, TX Philistia (Travis) Compton of Texarkana, AR, Kristie Young of Seattle WA, Dena Andrews of Atlanta, Tx and eight great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous relatives, nieces, and nephews who will carry forward her spirit.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Dixie and Bennie Walker, her brothers Laures and Leon Walker, her sisters Lorene Walker, Arthalia James, Vannie Richardson, Ovelia Lewis, Maereda Allen, her son Joe A. Young, grandson Joe Young Jr., granddaughter Kim Young, and great-grandson D'Clayvion Jiles

While Lennie may have departed from this world, her legacy of love, resilience, and cherished memories will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to know her. She will be missed deeply, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, each one touched by her warmth and kindness.

Arrangements are under the direction of Four States Funeral Home, Texarkana.

