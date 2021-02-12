Juanda Gaither

Advertisement

Juanda Leigh Rabb Gaither, age 75, passed away February 10th, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.

Juanda was born May 11,1945 to George and Juanita Rabb while her father was stationed in the United States Navy in Oakland, California. After moving from California they lived a few years in Florida before moving to Montgomery, Alabama where she spent the remainder of her childhood years. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963. She attended Alabama Christian College where she met and married Tommy Gaither in October of 1965.

Juanda was a devoted wife and mother and in later years was an outstanding mother-in-law and Nana to her six beloved grandchildren. She worked hand in hand with Tommy as he served in the work of ministry for the entirety of their 55-year marriage. She worked outside the home in various capacities over the years and retired from Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana where she served as the secretary for over 15 years.

Juanda was known for her servant’s heart and wonderful Christian example to her family and friends. She truly embodied the spirit of the Proverbs 31 woman; “Strength and honor are her clothing… Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also praises her…” She had a beautiful, selfless spirit and a gift for making everyone who came in contact with her feel special and loved. She was a treasure to everyone who knew her. She had the heart of an artist and a natural ability to paint beautiful oil, water, and tole paintings and, for a time, she taught tole painting classes. She loved the beach and would have been perfectly content to live out her days in a little cottage by the ocean surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Tommy; son Andy (Katie) of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee; son Lance (Lori) of Greenland, Arkansas; five grandsons: Gavin, Duncan, Logan, Hunter and Jackson and one granddaughter Reagan. Other survivors include her brother George (Judith) Rabb of Chicago, Illinois and her sister Rita (Dale) Entrekin of Pike Road, Alabama as well as a number of nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Walnut Church of Christ with John Cannon, Rex Moorer and Leon Barnes officiating.

Burial will be in Montgomery, Alabama. The time and date will be announced as soon as possible.

Memorials may be made to Walnut Church of Christ Missions, 2720 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX or Children’s Home, Inc.,5515 Walcott Road

Paragould, AR 72450.