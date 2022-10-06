Advertisement

Juanita Bass Osborne died peacefully on October 3, 2022, at the age of 90. Born to Fern and L.W. Brown in Nashville, Arkansas on August 22, 1932, she lived most of her adult life in Texarkana until moving to Milton, Georgia to be near her youngest daughter and son-in-law after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2017.

Juanita was for many years a member of the faculty at Arkansas High School, where she estimated that she had taught World History to over twenty-five-hundred students. Following her career as a classroom teacher she worked as an administrator in the Texarkana, Arkansas School District, interviewing and hiring prospective teachers. She had a lifelong passion for learning, and was the first member of her family to attend college, obtaining both baccalaureate and graduate degrees.

Above all, Juanita was a loving disciple and follower of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had an exceptional knowledge of Sacred Scripture, and even when her mind began to fail, she could still recall the scriptures she had committed to memory and hidden in her heart since childhood. She was a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church for many years with her first husband, Bob Bass. After his death in 1998 she married Cecil Mark Osborne and with him became a parishioner of Peace Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Stephanie Reese; parents, Lofton Whitmore and Julia Fern Brown; brothers, William Carroll and Marvin Brown; husband, Bobby Frank Bass; and husband, Cecil Mark Osborne. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Reverend Frank B. Bass (Donna), Helen Jane Davis (Lew), and Joanna Malcolm (Bill). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a Visitation for Juanita from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, October 8, at Chapelwood Funeral Home: 1015 N. King’s Hwy, Nash, TX 75569.The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Frank Bass officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation commemorating Juanita Bass Osborne to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28

