Juanita Lee Douglas

Juanita Lee Goss Douglas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed from this life peacefully at her home, Sunday, May 16, 2021 after a courageous and lengthy illness from Alzheimer’s disease.

Juanita was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on January 9th, 1937 to Ernest Beal and Alice Irene Martin Goss. She lived the majority of her life in the Pleasant Hill community of Texarkana, Arkansas. Juanita married Luther Ray Douglas on September 11, 1953 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. She continued to serve that same church for many years as Treasurer. She and Luther raised their two sons in Pleasant Hill, where she worked as a homemaker. Her life centered around her beloved husband of sixty-seven years, her family, and her faith. Juanita enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, and baking, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She spent many afternoons in the school pick up line and never turned down an invitation to bake with her grand kids. She baked cakes for every birthday and made the best yeast rolls in the county. Juanita also loved to travel and made many memorable trips traveling with family and friends throughout her life.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Luther Douglas of Texarkana, Arkansas, sons and daughter in-laws Gary and Darla Douglas of Texarkana, Arkansas, Roger and Lisa Douglas of Texarkana, Arkansas, grandchildren, Lauren Faulkner and husband Jay of Conway, Arkansas, Joshua Neely and wife Erika of Shreveport, Louisiana, Daniel Neely and wife Meghann of Texarkana, Texas, Kelli Harris and husband Landon of Farmington, Arkansas, William Blake Douglas and wife Hanan of Wake Village, Texas, Lydia Douglas of Texarkana, Arkansas; great grand-grandchildren, Gus Andrews, Payton Harris, Korbin Neely, Madison Harris, Gavin Andrews, Jackson Neely, Blakely Harris, and Hadley Neely; sisters-in-law, Louise Love of Texarkana, Arkansas, Gayle Walker of Prattville, Alabama, and brother-in-law, Jack Stone of Texarkana, Texas. Juanita is preceded in death and welcomed to heaven by her parents, Ernest, and Alice Goss.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Dr. Robert McCarver officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, in c/o Wanda Adcock, 4090 MC 28, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.