Robert Hay

Advertisement

Robert H. (Bob) Hay died on May 16, 2021.

Robert was generally called Bob, except for his lifelong friends and family, who knew him as Bobby or Didaddy.

Bob was born November 9, 1936 in Texarkana, Arkansas to former Mayor Haskell and Margaret Hay, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a beloved daughter in law Mitty Hay, and his sisters Mary Sword and Blanche Reed.

Advertisement

He attended Providence Academy and graduated from St. Edwards High School in 1954.

Bob then entered St. John’s Seminary and studied for the priesthood for 3 and ½ years. Deciding that the priesthood was not his vocation, Bob left and joined the Arkansas National Guard where he served his 6 year obligation, part of which was on active duty status stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, and Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

During this time he was employed by Southwestern Electric Company, holding various positions from meter reader to dispatcher to payroll clerk.

Bob met Barbara Ann Campbell on Ash Wednesday, 1959 and they married in February 1960. Together they started a family of 4 children. Sandra (Tyn-a-Lyn), Linda (Noo-Noo), William (Hunk), and Rob (Ruger).

In 1963 Bob began his career with Allstate Insurance Company as a sales agent and worked for 31 years in Texarkana. Selling insurance and caring for his clients was his focus until he retired in 1994.

Bob’s many community activities included: President of Texas High Athletic Booster Club, President of Texarkana Chapter of Baseball Umpires, State District Director and board member of Southwest Officials Association, Honorary Life Member of Southwest Officials, member of National Association of Sports Officials, League President, coach, and board member of Dixie Youth Baseball, Optimist Club Member, Life member of Knights of Columbus including Grand Knight, member of Volunteers for City Planning 2000, member of Blue Ribbon Committee of Texarkana, Texas. He was also a Graduate of the Community Police Academy and served on the Texarkana, Texas Civil Service Commission.

Bob’s hobbies included collecting and selling antiques and collectibles. He also did a fair amount of genealogical work on his family’s ancestors.

Bob was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, Texas, where he served on many committees including, class presenter, Sacristan, Liturgy Chair, Usher and Greeter as well as Pastoral Assistant.

His grandfather Bann stated a quote Bob tried to live by; “I always tried to put God first, my family next, and my work third. Did I fail? Often. Did I ever not get up and try again? Never!”

Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara. His children and their spouses, Sandra and Miles Pilatzke, Linda and Leo Griggs, William Hay, and Rob and Lili Hay.

His loving grandchildren are Heather & spouse Jeremy, April & spouse Jim, Lauren and spouse Dane, Caroline, Skylar, Leo, Will, Nyah, Ryan, Kiley, Mallory, and Haskell. Also great-grandchildren, Sara, Natalie, Taryn, Lucas, Dane and Charles.

He also leaves behind 5 siblings; LTC John Hay, Edward Hay, Margaret (Pardy) Mentzel, Wilma Gerrald, and Doris Morris and their spouses and families, along with many friends and associates. God love you all. Please continue to pray for him and love each other. And, “Keep Em Flyin”, a Hay family tradition.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Texarkana, Texas or Hospice of Texarkana.