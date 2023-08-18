Juanita Viola Gale

Sponsor

Juanita V. “Nita” Gale, age 87, of Nash, Texas, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Gale was born February 17, 1936 in Nash, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Faith Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Gale.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Dickins of Texarkana, Texas and Elaina Strange and husband Chris of Texarkana, Texas; two sons, John Gale and wife Glenda of Texarkana, Texas and Bobby Gale and wife Rita of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Hazel Musgrave of Arlington, Texas; one brother, Gene Hutchison and wife Claudette of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 P.M.

