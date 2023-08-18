Sponsor

Richard Wolfe Humber, 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on August 13, 2023.

Richard was born to the late Walter P. and Lena Belle Humber on November 20, 1937, in Albany, Texas. He graduated from Albany High School, served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from North Texas State. He Enjoyed a productive career as a supply supervisor for GTE in Texarkana.

Richard was a devoted member of St. James Episcopal Church and an active member of Texarkana Gun Club.

Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years Helen; daughter Deborah and husband Scott Campisi; his brother Tom Humber; sister Harriet Dunne; and grandchildren Evan, Alex, and Juliet.

There will be a memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 417 Olive St, Texarkana, Texas on August 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Texarkana Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

