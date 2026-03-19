Jude Thaddeus Narens

SPONSOR

Jude T. Narens passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2026. Born on September 13, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to James Alexander and Louise Narens, Jude was the eldest of five brothers and three sisters. He proudly served in the US Army, Special Forces, from 1967 through 1973.

Jude was a devout, lifelong Roman Catholic who drew great strength and peace from his faith and was unconditionally devoted to his family and loved us fiercely with his whole heart

Preceded in death by his parents, sister Erin, and brother William, Jude is survived by his wife, Diane L. Narens, and children: Lila Louise Narens Stevens and Adam, Brian Jude Narens and A.J., Erik Francis Narens and Shelly, Paul Matthew Narens, Rita Jo Narens and Danny, Erin Marie Narens Heflin and Cody Rose Kesterson, Sandy Anable, and Jenny White. His brothers, Jim and Carolyn, Bob, Joe and Kathy, Pete and Pam, and his sister, Grace Marie, and 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.