Ark. Prosecutor Files Murder Charge In 8-Month-Old’s Death, Bail At $500K
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. – Prosecutors in Sevier County have filed a formal
first-degree murder charge against a man accused of causing the death of an
8-month-old baby girl last month in Lockesburg, Ark.
Edward Scott, 31, faces 10 to 40 years or life in an Arkansas prison if
convicted. He is currently being held in the Sevier County jail with bond
set at $500,000.
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call
regarding an unresponsive infant in Lockesburg on Feb. 5, according to
earlier reports.
The baby was transported to Sevier County Medical Center, where she was
pronounced deceased. Following an autopsy, a medical examiner with the
Arkansas State Crime Lab ruled the death a homicide.
Scott has been in custody since his arrest Feb. 12.
At an initial court appearance Feb. 13, a public defender was appointed to
represent Scott, records show. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellie Plunkett
of the 9th West Judicial Circuit signed the document formally charging
Scott with murder this week.
Scott is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir for
arraignment on the charge later this week.