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Ark. Prosecutor Files Murder Charge In 8-Month-Old’s Death, Bail At $500K

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. – Prosecutors in Sevier County have filed a formal

first-degree murder charge against a man accused of causing the death of an

8-month-old baby girl last month in Lockesburg, Ark.

Edward Scott, 31, faces 10 to 40 years or life in an Arkansas prison if

convicted. He is currently being held in the Sevier County jail with bond

set at $500,000.

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Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call

regarding an unresponsive infant in Lockesburg on Feb. 5, according to

earlier reports.

The baby was transported to Sevier County Medical Center, where she was

pronounced deceased. Following an autopsy, a medical examiner with the

Arkansas State Crime Lab ruled the death a homicide.

Scott has been in custody since his arrest Feb. 12.

At an initial court appearance Feb. 13, a public defender was appointed to

represent Scott, records show. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kellie Plunkett

of the 9th West Judicial Circuit signed the document formally charging

Scott with murder this week.

Scott is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir for

arraignment on the charge later this week.